How can one person be waiting after 275 MPs agree to criminalize LGBT+ – Rev Kwadwo Bempah

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev. Dr. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, the Senior Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel, Assemblies of God, has raised concerns over the delay in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assenting to the anti-LGBT+ bill into law, despite its passage by the country's Parliament.



Expressing his bewilderment during a sermon, the Man of God questioned why the bill, which criminalizes activities related to LGBT+, has not yet received presidential assent despite the unanimous approval from all 275 Members of Parliament.



He emphasized that the unanimous vote from MPs signifies the collective stance of all Ghanaians on the matter.



"How many parliamentarians are there in Parliament? 275. Why are they there I am asking you, man of God? Are they not representing us?" queried Rev. Dr. Boateng Bempah.



“How come one person is waiting? Because what they are saying represents all of us…When they were voting no MP lifted his hands. Don’t sit down and tell me, pastor you can't talk politics, this is not politics, this is our life, LGBT+ is not politics but rather it is human life,” he added.



The anti-LGBT+ Bill, as passed by Parliament, proscribes LGBT activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.



Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors bearing a three to five-year jail term.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended his decision on whether or not to sign the Bill into law, citing a challenge to its constitutionality in the Supreme Court.



However, if the president decides against it, MPs can, by a two-thirds majority, veto the president's decision and make the provisions of the Bill enforceable.







AM/SARA