How can a mate without a driver's license become president? - Kweku Boahen to Bawumia

Kwaku Boahen, a former Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not fit to become president of the country.



Speaking on a panel discussion on UTV’s Kokrokoo programme on February 15, 2024, Boahen pointed to Bawumia's statement where he referred to himself as a "driver's mate," in terms of his influence in the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Boahen, a driver's mate, by definition is not qualified to drive a vehicle and he believes that the vice president's admission raises questions about his competency for the highest office.



"Dr. Bawumia doesn’t speak the truth. If you want someone who can really lie, then it is Dr. Bawumia; the internet can confirm that," he said.



Boahen criticized Bawumia for making promises that he allegedly couldn't fulfill, labelling him as one of the politicians who "lies his way through government."



"If I have a car and the driver says he won't drive the car again, then should I give the car to a mate who is not experienced, doesn’t even have a driver's license and can't be trusted? A mate who doesn't know how to drive? Boahen rhetorically asked.





