How blood of babies are sold at hospitals to help galamseyers attract more gold

General News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

It has emerged that some persons involved in the illegal mining business, popularly known as Galamsey in Ghana make several blood sacrifices before mining the precious resource.



In an explosive interview on Angel Morning Show on Wednesday, the ex-galamseyer revealed that his colleagues make blood sacrifices to ensure that they get the needed yield from a galamsey pit.



New born babies, he added, are mostly the target of these galamseyers.



“They are pounded in empty cylinder cans and sprinkled in the pits as part of our blood sacrifices so we can get enough gold to mine…,” he revealed.



Interestingly, these babies, are supplied to the miners by some nurses for as much as GHC 50,000 per baby.



These happenings, the ex-miner revealed to host Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah occured under the noses of security officials in Obuasi who he alleged are known culprits in the galamsey menace.



According to him, security officials in the popular minng town are very rich as a result of galamsey with some notable persons being sponsored by galamsey groups.



“Some even have pits and have employed some of the boys to mine for them…I know them, some are Police commanders, MCEs and known politicians…,” he stated further.



Watch the interview below:



