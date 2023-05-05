How a syndicate of dismissed police, soldier, and trader mercilessly robbed bank customers

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

They form, perhaps, the best pair of experienced hands for an armed robbery syndicate, owing to their individual backgrounds in the foremost security services of the country.



For a dismissed soldier, and another dismissed police officer, when Isaac Amejor and Michael Baffour, respectively, decided to recruit Muntakilu Saddick, a former trader to start a robbery syndicate, they sure knew what they were up for.



In a report put together by The Chronicle, it detailed how the three men employed a very clandestine, yet largely successful technique at robbing unsuspecting members of the public.



The report indicated that the trio targeted innocent citizens, as well as other persons who visit various financial institutions to transact withdrawal transfer services, especially those who withdraw bulk cash.



DSP Evans Kesse, who was the prosecuting officer, told an Accra Circuit Court that “as part of their scheme, they hired taxis to take them around to monitor the clients who patronise various banks, and after identifying a potential victim, would launch their attack.”



The report further described the specific technique the syndicate use, adding that after they have successfully robbed their victims, they either throw them out of the moving cars in handcuffs, or for the lucky ones, without it.



“They achieved this with Muntaliku Saddick, who posed as a detective wearing mufti, and who would enter banking halls to monitor the activities and would then communicate the physical identities of their potential victims to his accomplices, who had strategically positioned themselves.



“Isaac Amejor, in full police apparel, would get down from the taxi and inform their victim that he or she was under arrest. Michael Baffour, also dressed in an army uniform, would join Isaac to effect the arrest of the victim and force all the persons in the hired taxi cab to create the impression that they were, indeed, employees of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Army.



“They would then order the driver to move and follow their direction… the accused persons robbed several people of the monies in their possession, and pushed them out of the car along the way,” the The Chronicle report said.



The three men have since been remanded into lawful custody for allegedly accosting and robbing customers of financial institutions, particularly those who had gone to withdraw huge monies.



