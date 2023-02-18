How Twitter users reacted to news of Christian Atsu's death

General News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christian Atsu shot to the top of Ghana Twitter's trends on Saturday Morning (February 18) when it was confirmed that he had died as a result of being trapped in the February 6 earthuake that rocked parts of Turkey and Syria.



Nana Sechere, his agent, confirmed the news via Twitter, stating thus: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning



"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support



"I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."



Reports of Atsu's passing gained traction overnight



There are multiple reports from Turkey announcing the player's death.



A number of Turkish journalists and media houses reported the news, even though GhanaWeb hesitated to report it at the time.



The last property of Atsu that was reportedly found at the site of the accident, that is at his apartment in Hatay, were two pairs of shoes, according to his agent Nana Sechere, who is currently in Turkey helping in the search.



Atsu's passport found?



However, late Friday evening, a photo went viral of what is purportedly the passport of the 31-year-old.



There are two passports with one showing the biodata page of the player's Ghanaian passport while the second passport shows a page with his American visa stamp.



A look at the surroundings of the said photo shows that it has some amount of rubble suggesting strongly that it is indeed at the site of his apartment.



Wakaso leads mourners



Mubarak Wakaso, a bosom friend of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu has reacted to news of the passing of his one-time team mate.



Wakaso's tearful reaction comprised a farewell message to Atsu. "Rest well," he tweeted with emojis of a broken heart, sobbing and weeping faces.





Rest well ???????????? — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) February 18, 2023

Last kick,Last goal,Last real moment of Joy.



????????Christian Atsu ????????????????



Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/JHyGAvwiBA — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 18, 2023

Confirmation coming from his Turkish Agent. Sad news to wake up to but Christian Atsu will never be forgotten. ????????????????



Final chance. Final kick. Final goal ????pic.twitter.com/gCRNk8Z8gr — Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) February 18, 2023

This is heartbreaking, Christian Atsu has passed away according to some sources from Turkey. Reports are saying his body was found under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/zZAntMY6gV — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) February 18, 2023

BREAKING: after several days of search, Christian Atsu's agent has confirmed 'Atsu has been found dead'

This is sad ????

RIP ???? pic.twitter.com/8KixeOV4yS — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) February 18, 2023

Ghana and the whole world is disheartened to hear this..we are really sorry Christian Atsu..may the almighty father keep you in his bosom!!???????? pic.twitter.com/jl0kp5xwkh — DEAR GOD????????❤️ (@mrlamar01) February 18, 2023

Christian Atsu was found this morning according to his agent, Nana Sechere. He was found dead. So sad! My deepest condolence to his family — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) February 18, 2023

SARA