Politics of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Rawlings saved Kweku Baako from being killed after he called him 'bastard'

Rawlings is said to have stopped soldiers from killing Kweku Baako

As tributes continue to come in for the late former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, a story has emerged about how journalist and Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper's life was saved by the former statesman.



News had it that there a time that a group of soldiers had hatched a plan to kill Kweku for on the accusation that he had referred to Rawlings as a “bastard.”



Surprisingly, however, when Rawlings got wind of the information, he immediately intervened and prevented the soldiers from undertaking their nefarious agenda.



“Rawlings said if anything should happen to Kweku Baako, he will hold us responsible so we stopped. Kweku Baako owes his life to Rawlings,” Mr Hoziafe claimed in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM



This was disclosed by Riad Hozaife, a former confidant of the ex-president, on Accra-based Asempa FM, as reported by MyNewsgh.com



He also indicated that by making this revelation, he wants the world to know that regardless of all the toughness people knew Rawlings for, he had a softer side that was hardly as public as the former.