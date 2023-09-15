How Prophet Badu Kobi prophesied about plot to remove IGP Dampare

General News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghana

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has been in the news over the past few months following a leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove him from office by some senior police officers.



In the said tape, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensah, was heard with Bugri Naabu, a former New Patriotic Party Northern Regional chairman, scheming the removal of IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further noted that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the video and the IGP and the two officers captured in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George L. Asare have all appeared before it.



It appears the ordeal the IGP is going through was predicted by the founder of Glorious Wave Chapel International, Prophet Badu Kobi, in March 2022.



The prophet, as he was chastising IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare for saying the prophets cause fear and panic with their prophesies, prophesied that some people around him (Dampare) were scheming to remove him.



He told Dr Akuffo Dampare to pray if he wants to remain in his position for long because a lot of people around him do not like him.



“Now they are saying that when we prophesise, we are causing fear and panic right? Then I am going to prophesise about the IGP.



“If he wants to sit on the seat for some time and for a long time, he should pray. Because the people around him are working to remove him,” he said,



He added “So, I’m causing fear and panic to the IGP. He should pray because they have started working. So, he should be careful about people around him. Many don’t love him and they are plotting to harm him”.



Watch the video below:











BAI/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV







