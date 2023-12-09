How Odike allegedly caused my arrest - Popular businessman Nana Sarfo narrates

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Savile Row, Nana Sarfo has disclosed a harrowing experience he encountered in his early years as a businessman.



Speaking to Zion Felix media in a recent interview, Nana Sarfo revealed that he was once been arrested and jailed for an alleged visa fraud incident in the late 1980s.



He added that the arrest was caused by fellow businessman, politician and former Presidential Candidate of the United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Addai Odike who had failed to acquire the proper documents for him.



Nana Sarfo explained that when he tried applying using improper documents, he was arrested by some security personnel who detained him for a month and two weeks.



“I had the opportunity to travel to London for work and we were working on our travel documents. A friend who was already there had offered to pay 300 pounds and had given some documents to Odike to process for me.



“But it seems Odike has made some errors with the application documents. So the time he gave me papers to go take my visa, I was new to all this, I had never travelled before and was completely ignorant of anything. So I went there, they checked my papers and asked me to wait. I waited for all other applicants to be sorted out while I was the last to be called back, not knowing that they had called security for me,” he said.



“So by the time they called me and started asking me questions, I couldn’t explain myself, so I was arrested and taken to Osu where I spent one and a half months there. He could have gone to the office and done the application on my behalf. But he made a lot of mistakes,” he expressed.



Nana Sarfo is a fashion icon and the proprietor of Savile Row, a luxury shop in Ghana that sells top brands of suits, shoes, bags, and more. He was awarded the Man of Style at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards, reflecting his dedication to looking good and dressing well. He started his business journey by selling second-hand clothing and shoes, and later expanded to various locations in Ghana and abroad. He is also the exclusive agent for Salvatore Ferragamo and the Savile Row Company in Ghana.



Nana Sarfo is also passionate about vintage cars, which he often displays at events. He has a collection of antique cars, such as a 1936 Auburn Splitter Car and a 1959 Chevrolet Impala. He is married to Mary Sarfo, and they have four sons. He values customer service and believes that it is the key to retaining customers and enhancing revenue. He is a role model for many aspiring entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts in Ghana.



