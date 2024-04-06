How NPP’s ‘Property Owing Democracy’ ideology was coined and what it means – Historian Anokye Frimpong

Politics of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Yaw Anokye Frimpong, a lawyer and a historian, has given a historical perspective on the “Property Owing Democracy” philosophy of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kafui Dey, which was shared on X on April 2, 2024, Anokye Frimpong indicated that proponents of the NPP tradition during the colonial era, including Dr JB Danquah, came up with the phrase ‘Property Owning Democracy’ to counter the influence of the chiefs.



According to him, politics during that era was between chiefs on one side and men who were deemed to be successful in businesses, of high standards and class on the other side.



He said that JB Danquah and his compatriots wanted to wind off the power chiefs had at that time in the governance structure by making the point that people who had property and wealth should be the ones in the realm of affairs and not the poor chiefs.



“So, at that time, the slogan of the intelligentsia was this, 'Man of property and standing'. And that was why the famous man, Dr JB Danquah, was always championing what he termed ‘Property Owning Democracy’. 'Property Owning Democracy' as against democracy based on the natural leaders of the people, the chiefs.



“The ‘Property Owning Democracy’ we hear now being championed by the NPP because it is in the NPP constitution… for those who did not understand is that when you have property, referring to the businessmen and men of standing, those who are well educated… then democracy should centre around you as against the illiterate chiefs,” he said.



The historian indicated that businessmen successfully weeded off the power of the chiefs to ensure that they had no power in the political governance structure.



“… politics was a matter between the chiefs on one hand, who were directly recognized and respected by the British because of the Bond of 1844… and then the intelligentsia, who would be described as self-appointed leaders of the people who pushed their way in it, and so successfully they succeeded because both the 1925 Constitution and 1946 (sic) Constitution gave recognition to them,” he said.



He added, “And based on that, they formed a political party so that eventually they would take over from the British...they being wealthy and they being well educated so that the chiefs would be side-lined,” he said.



'Property Owning Democracy'



Where does it come from, how did it come about?



