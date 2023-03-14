How Kwesi Pratt 'embarrassed' NPP communicator on 'the murder of Sherrif Imoro'

Politics of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Veteran Broadcaster Kwesi Pratt Jnr, on live TV, promised that a communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Solomon Owusu, will be embarrassed over the events that led to the death of Sherrif Imoro, a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces who was recently killed in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Radio Gold's Alhaji & Alhaji on Sunday, Kwesi Pratt Jnr said that his investigation into the soldier's death revealed that he was killed by thieves trying to steal his phone.



But Solomon Owusu, who was also one of the panellists, insisted the late Sheriff Imoro was killed by a mob after going to visit his girlfriend.



Pratt then told Solomon Owusu that he would be embarrassed on Monday when the police announced the details of their investigation into the death of Sheriff Imoro.



"I have followed this case quite seriously, and Solo, I can tell you on authority that it is not true that the soldier was killed over his girlfriend. That is false; that is completely false.



"This soldier, according to police intelligence, was stabbed by two persons who tried to take his telephone from him; they were just telephone snatches. So, it is not true that he was lynched by a mob over a girl; it is a false narrative," Kwesi Pratt said.



Solomon Owusu rebutted, saying he had also investigated the matter and that his investigation showed that a mob killed the soldier because of his girlfriend.



Kwesi Pratt then told him (the NPP communicator) that he was going to be so embarrassed and "would not have a place to hide his face" when the police released details of the investigation on the matter.



Kwesi Pratt also refuted assertions by communicators of the NPP that the late soldier was in military uniform when he was attacked.



He added that the NPP communicators seemed to be following a script prepared for them by the government to misinform Ghanaians about the events that led to the lynching of the soldier.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service disclosed in a statement issued late Sunday, March 12, 2023, that six persons had been arrested for their suspected roles in the murder of a young soldier at Ashaiman Taifa on March 4, 2023.



The police are, however, on the hunt for the iPhone of the deceased, which, according to the statement, is why he was fatally stabbed by the first two assailants who attacked him on March 4.



The statement said: "After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on March 9 2023, the police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.



The other suspects are Samuel Tetteh, alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick, alias Birdman, arrested at their hideouts on March 10, 2023. Whiles Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March 2023, respectively.



