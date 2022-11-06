How Kwabena Agyepong delivered news of 2008 election defeat to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has recalled how he delivered the news of the failure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to win his first attempt at being president to him.



Nana Akufo-Addo was on the ticket of the NPP in the 2008 general elections against John Evans Atta Mills of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but lost to the latter after a keenly-contested race.



Recounting how he delivered the news to his candidate at the time, seeing that he was the one who represented the party in the EC Strong Room that year, Kwabena Agyepong said that Akufo-Addo received the news very well.



“… And then Atta Mills won. I walked; that time, Nana Addo had an office just across the Electoral Commission, so I walked there and I told him that it didn’t go well. He accepted it, and I remember those words: ‘Kwabena, we have to take the highs with the lows.’ I’ll never forget that statement,” he told Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show.



In the 2008 general elections, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo garnered 4,480,446 votes, representing 49.8%, while the winner, John Evans Atta Mills got 4,521,032 votes, representing 50.2%.



The 2008 election was determined after a by-election at the Tain constituency where Nana Akufo-Addo had 14,935 votes (46.75%), as against the 16,211 votes (50.75%) for John Atta Mills.



Watch Kwabena Agyei Agyepong speak about this and other issues in the interview below:







Watch the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/DA