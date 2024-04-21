How Ghana's Snapchat Queen escaped arrest at massive 'unregistered products' fair

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Dulcie Boateng, an avid Snapchat user often referred to as the 'Queen of Snapchat,' had some of her partners arrested by the police on Saturday, April 20, 2024.



Dulcie had organized an informal sales event dubbed the Porials Pitch around the Accra Mall area leading to heavy vehicular traffic on the Achimota to Accra Mall stretch of the N1 Highway.



According to an investigative reporter, Akwasi Koranteng, who was among the group that triggered the arrests, most of the products that were on sale at the fair were not duly registered by relevant state agencies.



The source revealed that about a dozen of the organizers were picked up by police in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council of Ghana and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



Dulcie was among an initial group of suspects the police team held upon arrival at the event, but when they went to get other key members, she disappeared from the bus.



Some of the items seized by the police included boric acid suppository, bootyzone butt enlargement, weight gain syrups, flat tummy potion and soaps among others.



GhanaWeb is also reliably informed that the arrested persons were sent to the Accra Central Police Station where their statements were taken before being released to report later to the station.



Some of the charges they are likely to face include selling unapproved soaps and flat tummy potions and advertising products that are not approved by the FDA.



The initial charge is in breach of the Health Professionals Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 while the latter is a breach of FDA regulations on advertisement of unregistered products.



Videos of the event have widely been shared on social media with Dulcie getting praise for the massive attendance recorded.



