How Gabby went from 'I'm not a politician' to announcing retirement 13 days later

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko was a vocal critic of government between 2008 and 2016 and was a key opposition spokesperson online and in the media till Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo was elected president in 2016.



Years on, the lawyer cum media owner has announced his retirement from local politics, stating that his focus is now on Africa.



That announcement triggered reactions, especially from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



An NDC lawmaker in reacting to the "interesting piece of news" said his party will bring Gabby back into domestic politics because he had unfinished business.



Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi posted on X (formerly Twitter) on January 31, 2024.



"Gabby, we shall bring you out of your premature retirement & renew your contract in Domestic Politics. We are not done at all yet, snr," the MP's post read.



What Gabby said about retiring



“I have retired from domestic politics,” he said. “I get somehow frustrated by the narratives," he said during an interview on Asaase Radio.



"And the big disappointment I have is with the governing New Patriotic Party itself, it is the lack of recognition of the work that they have done. For me, it’s a major disappointment,” he added.



Otchere-Darko acknowledged the substantial progress made by the Akufo-Addo-led government in navigating the challenging economic landscape between 2021 and 2022.



I have never been a politician - Gabby on StarrChat



Interestingly, Gabby, nicknamed the Prime Minister in the current government by political opponents had stated categorically in an interview weeks prior that he was not a politician.



During an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Accra-based Starr FM on Thursday, January 18, he mentioned that his preference lies in formulating strategies for others to lead rather than taking on a leadership role himself.



“… I prefer to strategise rather than to be the one to lead. I’m not swayed by titles. I am swayed by getting the job done. A lot of people describe me as a politician, but I am not. I think sometimes my wife doesn’t believe I am not," he said.



“I have never been a politician. I have been a journalist. I have been a public figure, I believe in a political ideology and I push it. But it doesn’t make me a politician,” Mr Otchere-Darko added.





Prime Minister Tag: I may have influence but I don’t have any power - Gabby Otchere Darko #BolaRay #StarrChat #GabbyDarko pic.twitter.com/JACdNA1IOb — Starr 103.5 FM (@starr1035fm) January 21, 2024

