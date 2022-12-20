How Cameron Duodu's article persuaded Otumfuo to wage war on galamsey chiefs

General News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has declared that traditional leaders who have granted their lands to illegal miners for galamsey activities will be called to the Manhyia Palace.



The Asantehene asserts that the chiefs would answer to the high throne of Manhyia as to why unlawful mining activities continue to take place on his territory despite the country's ban on such activity.



Speaking about his new stance on galamsey at the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo credited Ghanaian novelist and writer Cameron Duodu, who he said had attacked the traditional authorities in one of his writings for their failure to put a halt to galamsey practices throughout the nation.



Otumfuo disclosed that the seasoned journalist stated in the aforementioned writeup that he finds it difficult to understand why the traditional leadership decided they lacked the authority to put a stop to galamsey in Ghana.



Otumfuo acknowledged that the veteran journalist was correct in criticizing the chiefs because they are the custodians of our lands. The chiefs, he said, cannot stand by and watch while our lands and forest reserves are destroyed.



He made it clear that he would call traditional rulers who are engaging in galamsey activities to the Manhyia Palace for inquiry in the upcoming year (2023). Once that occurs, he observed, the chiefs would understand that the battle against galamsey should not be taken for granted.



Additionally, according to Opemso, the action will serve as a warning to other chiefs who plan to offer their lands to potential miners for unauthorized mining in the Region.



"I concur with what seasoned journalist Cameron Duodu said since chiefs have the authority to take legal action against anyone interfering with their lands. Why can't they invoke Otumfuo Ntamkese when illegal miners invade their lands like they do when their lands are being seized from them or encroached upon?



"We, Nananom, cannot be completely excluded from this discussion of galamsey activities in the nation. Let's all work together to stop the threat. Any illegal mining operations should be reported to the Manhyia Palace so I can contact the regional minister and request the deployment of soldiers.



"Nana Mamponghene, please speak to your brothers [the chiefs] that we will call every chief with a galamsey going on in his area to come and explain to us why he is watching on as his lands and water bodies are being destroyed.



"So Nananom, let's stop blaming the government for everything and accept responsibility. Let's be serious in the fight against galamsey," Otumfuo said at the meeting.