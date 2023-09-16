How Busia 'empowered' General Acheampong to overthrow him

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a revered man of many talents and skills has narrated how one of Ghana's former Prime Ministers, Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia, fueled his overthrow unknowingly.



The ex-military officer and medical doctor disclosed this in an interview on Prime Take when he was sharing his view on coup d’etats in Africa.



According to Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, Prof. Busia invited his friend who was in charge of military intelligence at the time and knew about the conduct of all the officers for a discussion right after he was elected into office.



The discussion, he would later find out, was about giving General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong a brigade to command despite the fact that he was already commanding a battalion.



The battalion which Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe described as the most notorious one that could easily create confusion in the country.



The late Lieutenant Joshua Hamidu who was once former President John Kufuor's security advisor kicked against the move to give General Acheampong the authority to command a brigade.



“Acheampong was a Lieutenant colonel of the most notorious battalion in this country. I served there so I know but the then Prime Minister-elect (K. A Busia) wanted to add another command to Acheampong’s already important position. When you are advised wrongly, that’s what happens. The man is already handling a battalion that easily creates confusion and you want to add on brigade to it…Joshua Hamidu advised Professor Busia that for ABCD reasons, Acheampong cannot have that command. Prof said he had heard,” he shared.



However, Prof Busia later confided in General Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa on the same issue and he in turn encouraged him to go ahead.



That was the advice he heeded to but it would turn out to be his biggest mistake about 3 years later.







“Apparently, when General Afrifa came there, that was what they discussed and the General (Afrifa) gave the green light and Acheampong was made brigade commander. It didn’t take three years and he (Acheampong) overthrew Busia," Nyaho-Tamakloe added.



Dr Busia was overthrown in a ‘bloodless’ military coup led by Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong on January 13, 1972.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe believes this was easy for Acheamong to do because of the position Busia gave him.



