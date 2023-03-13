How Azumah Nelson helped me buy my first house in 1986 – Ken Agyapong

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has described Former Ghanaian international boxer Azuma Nelson as an honest man.



According to Mr Ken Agyapong, Azumah Nelson without knowing him, helped him to buy his first house in Accra at East Lagon in 1986.



Hon Kennedy Agyapong revealed that at the time, his mother together with his stepfather who was a military officer had been evicted from the military barracks.



“I had a phone call that my stepfather and his wife have been ejected from the house because there was a new WO. A woman was coming to take over.



"So immediately after I heard that I went to a friend at his liquor shop to meet him, it was there that I met Azuma Nelson and his manager and told him everything.



"He was surprised, looking at my age and the kind of money I had on me at that time. I told him I had $16,000 and I wanted to buy a house for my parents but I had some more to add because I did my own calculations.” Ken Agyapong told Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye on Sompa FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He noted that at the time he met Azumah Nelson, he was there with his boss called Mr Assah for a boxing match.



Kennedy Agyapong admitted that indeed the boxer was very honest in his dealings.

“So he was impressed with me and took the money. Frankly speaking, he was very honest with me. He (Azuma Nelson) led my mother and got a house for me at a price of $24000. So April 17, 1986, was when I bought my first house for my mother”, he revealed.