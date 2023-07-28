How Atta Mills advised Lordina to watch Africa Magic because of insults on Mahama on radio

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that his wife is the type of person that usually gets affected when he is subjected to verbal abuse.



Appearing as a guest on the recent episode of KSM’s show, the former president revealed how his wife was once advised by the late President John Evans Atta Mills when she went to complain to him about the verbal abuse her husband is subjected to in the media.



“I will tell you something, it's going to come in my book when I write it eventually. It was an occasion where Lordina went to Prof. Mills and complained about the bashing that I was taking as his vice president. You know I was his vice president and she went complaining about the bashing her husband was receiving and that she is having sleepless nights,” the former president said.



According to Mr Mahama, President Mills advised Mrs Mahama to ignore the media by watching movies instead of listening to the radio where her husband is subjected to criticism and abuse.



“Prof Mills asked her; he said where do you hear all this? She said but you don’t you listen to the radio stations? Every morning when you listen to the radio, they are insulting my husband,” he said.



“He said, but why listen to the radio stations? Don’t listen to the radio stations. I Prof. I don’t listen because I don’t want to get hight blood pressure so I don’t listen to the radio stations. Then he asked Lordina, do you have DSTV at home? Lordina said yes, we have. He said you go and tune it, there is a station Africa Magic. He says they show a lot of interesting films. When you go home just tune in to Africa Magic,” the former President added.



John Dramani Mahama served as vice president to Prof. John Evans Atta Mills from 2009 to July 2012 when the late former president died.



He subsequently became president following the death of his boss and won the 2012 presidential election.



With a struggling economy and a fight to end a troubling power crisis, John Mahama lost a re-election bid in 2016.



He lost another attempt to return to power in 2020 but remains on the course having been elected flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress for the presidential election in 2024.







