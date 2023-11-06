How Apostle Amoako Attah prophesied that Bawumia, Alan and Mahama would contest in the 2024 election

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is the new leader of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after being elected and sworn in as the flagbearer of the party.



Dr Bawumia won the party’s primaries, held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, by over 60 percent of the votes from delegates who took part in the election.



Dr Bawumia is now expected to face off with the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama and the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen.



It appears this fate was foretold by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the Presiding Apostle and General Overseer of the Charismatic, Freedom Chapel International Ministry.



In compiled clips of prophecies shared by Parliament Chapel International, the pastor can be seen predicting at different instances that the race for the 2024 presidential elections was going to be between Mahama, Dr Bawumia and Alan.



He could also be heard saying that two northern brothers would be fighting for Ghana’s presidency, and gave a hint of who was going to win.



Watch Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s prophecies in the video below:







