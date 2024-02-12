How Annoh-Dompreh, others used ‘The Elephants’ AFCON win to predict NPP 2024 election victory

Politics of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The senior national men's football team of Ivory Coast, ‘The Elephants’, are the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners.



This was after they urged over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their finals of the continental tournament on Sunday, February 11, 2024.



This win made Ivory Coast one of the few countries in the world to have hosted a tournament and won as well.



But as the news has been going around, it has turned out that some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including its bigwigs, have taken to social media to predict a victory for their party, drawing inspiration from ‘The Elephants’ victory over ‘The Super Eagles.’



Some of the NPP members have been saying that Ivory Coast's victory means that the elephant, which is also the symbol of their party, would crash the ‘eagle’ on top of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s symbolic umbrella.



The NPP Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip of the Parliament of Ghana, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, shared a picture of two elephants – one in the colour of the NPP and the other the national colours of Ivory Coast – with the caption, “Victory beckons…”



Gen Burhari, a known supporter of the NPP on social media, also wrote on X, “Nigeria’s symbol is a bird just like NDC’s symbol while Ivory Coast’s symbol is an elephant just like that of NPP.”



He added, “This shall happen again on December 7th, 2024. Now, Do the Maths”.



A Facebook user by name Mustapha Hameed, also wrote: “Good morning my NDC friends, it’s really hard being NDC at this moment… First, they can’t explain what really 24-hour economy is. Then they supported Nigeria because Côte d’Ivoire has the elephant symbol same as NPP.”



View the post shared by NPP sympathisers below:





Nigeria’s symbol is a bird just like NDC’s symbol while Ivory Coast’s symbol is an elephant just like that of NPP.



This shall happen again in December 7th, 2024.



Now, Do the Maths ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/kop80p5h8H — Gen. Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) February 11, 2024

Make NPP people no get any funny ideas.. this elephant be different from yours ???? — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) February 3, 2024

Nigeria and Ivory Coast Final…



The eagle and the Elephant.



NDC and NPP???????? pic.twitter.com/SxWgagZpl4 — LAKESIDE Shattawale???????????? (@Aminu_Lion7) February 8, 2024

The Elephants have won in Ivory Coast, and so shall the NPP in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/sgQJkZZZBL — ????????????-???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@dtadomako) February 11, 2024

The NDC has an eagle as part of their symbol



The NPP has the Elephant as their symbol



The Assistant Coach (mate) led the team to victory because he was his own man and had his own vision. That is a BOLD SOLUTION FOR THE FUTURE????????????#AFCON2023 #AFCONFinal pic.twitter.com/7d8JQgYrR4 — Fiifi Sage (@_Fiifi_Sage) February 11, 2024

BAI/AE