How Adwoa Safo reacted to news of her being considered by Bawumia as running mate

General News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has reacted to news of her being considered by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a running mate ahead of the general elections.



In responding to the rumours, Adwoa Safo noted that she cannot claim it because it is the prerogative right of the vice president to decide who he deems fit to partner him as a running mate to secure victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming general elections.



She, however, indicated that if it is true that her name is on the list of those being considered for the running mate role, then the public should pray for her.



Speaking in an interview with Onua FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the Dome-Kwabenya MP refused to disclose whether she would accept the position or not if she is chosen.



During the interview, the host of the show, Nana Yaa Brefo asked, “Do you think it is about time a woman is considered as running mate? Some names have popped up including yourself, Frema Opare, Ursula Owusu and others. Would you accept it if you were chosen?



Adwoa Safo responded, “I think it is his [Dr Bawumia] prerogative, so I will leave it for him to decide. If you have heard my name to be part of those being considered, support it with prayers.”



Pressure has been mounting on Dr Bawumia after his closest competitor, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama named Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 elections.



The general election is slated for December 7, 2024.



It remains to be seen who will be chosen by Dr Bawumia as his running mate.



SB/OGB



