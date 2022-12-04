How A Plus organised his first demonstration at 16 years

General News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Political and social activist, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus has shared how he started his journey of advocacy at an early age.



According to A Plus, he had always felt the need to fight for change and development through activism even at a younger age.



Speaking to Afia Amakwa Tamakloe on her Mahy3ase3 TV Show, A Plus revealed that he led his first-ever protest during his secondary school days at the age of 16.



A Plus narrated that he led a demonstration of students at the Asukema Breman Secondary School to demand for the extension of electricity to the school in the early 90s when he was a student of the school.



“I was an opposition leader in Secondary School. Those who know me from childhood are not surprised about me now because I was in secondary school form two when I organised a demonstration by leading the entire student population to ECG because we didn’t have light in school.



“While the headmaster and others were waiting for us at assembly, I gathered all the students and led them to ECG to submit a petition for light to be brought to our school. The teachers upon seeing us with placards joined us and we all went to the ECG office," he said.







A Plus stated that he led his fellow students and teachers to submit a petition to the district chief executive of the area, the paramount chief, as well as ECG officials on the need for the school to be connected to the national grid.



According to him, not only did the protest yield the needed result but also saw him receiving plaudits from the DCE for leading a peaceful protest aimed at bringing development to the school.



Being a musician by profession, A Plus has over the years, channelled his activism into his music.



He has to his credit, several recorded songs that address various socio-political issues including corruption and graft.







GA/WA