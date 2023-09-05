Hot topics making the trends today

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
It’s a new week and there is a lot to talk about from the weekend. Cecilia Dapaah and the OSP made headlines last week due to a court order to return her seized properties within seven days. The seven days are almost up but there's no update from the OSP yet.
The committee hearing on the leaked audio plotting the ousting of IGP Dampare from office is also in the trends.
The issue of coup d’etats continues to generate a lot of buzz but these are not the only things Ghanaians are talking about.
Below is a compilation of what Ghanaians are talking about on Twitter.
Black Sherif
Black Sherif is trending number one for all the right reasons. Blacko, as he affectionately called over the weekend, received the ‘Best West African Artiste’ award at the Headies awards ceremony.
This accomplishment has sent his supporters into a frenzy as they celebrate this milestone.
Read some tweets on Black Sherif below:
Black sherif comes out to perform and support Tiwa Savage at her show in ATL ????????????❤️— SAD Dbee???????? (@Sad_Dbee_) September 5, 2023
NSS personnels have not been paid for almost 4 months now. Sometimes I walk to work - Caller#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/hwoRkmsh6T— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 4, 2023
Prices of roasted yam in the North has moved from GHC2 to GHC5 a piece. It forces me to adjust to 1-0-1 food formation - Caller#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/Yl7dNXYRU0— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 4, 2023
People take quick loan to survive through the month so even when you tell them you want to pay via mobile money they tell you no because they owe - @berlamundi on how some people are surviving financially #TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/TUss2TAyIT— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 4, 2023
Low turnout marks the first day of free Ghana Card registration at centers#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/KBe72Zm8Tq— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) September 4, 2023
On behalf of Ghanaians, wants to say a very big thank you to the leadership of the Minority group (NDC MPs) in parliament for fighting for the inclusion of guarantor system and against Ghana card being the sole document for voter registration. You can now register to vote with… pic.twitter.com/oBNdY9u47E— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) August 21, 2023
Some Ghanaians have expressed frustrations over the delay in getting their Ghana cards issued after months of application.— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 5, 2023
This comes after the NIA on Monday began phase two of the Ghana card registration for first-time applicants aged 15 years.@YalleyC reports.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/eq8f0HHYRV
Who knows the answer ????????#UTV #Letsgetinteractive Ghana Twi Language Arsenal BBNaijaAllstars Drygon pic.twitter.com/rdxmFGjnxX— JayKairos ???????? (@MacflyG4) September 5, 2023
