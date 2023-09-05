Hot topics making the trends today

You are here: HomeNews2023 09 05Article 1838297

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s a new week and there is a lot to talk about from the weekend. Cecilia Dapaah and the OSP made headlines last week due to a court order to return her seized properties within seven days. The seven days are almost up but there's no update from the OSP yet.

The committee hearing on the leaked audio plotting the ousting of IGP Dampare from office is also in the trends.

The issue of coup d’etats continues to generate a lot of buzz but these are not the only things Ghanaians are talking about.

Below is a compilation of what Ghanaians are talking about on Twitter.

Black Sherif

Black Sherif is trending number one for all the right reasons. Blacko, as he affectionately called over the weekend, received the ‘Best West African Artiste’ award at the Headies awards ceremony.

This accomplishment has sent his supporters into a frenzy as they celebrate this milestone.

#TV3NewDay

The hosts of TV3 Newday on Monday, September 4, posed a question on how Ghanaians are surviving the high cost of living in the country right now.

As relatable as this question is to a large percentage of the Ghanaian populace, citizens phoned in and tweeted about their frustrations.

Ghana Card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) on Monday, September 4, commenced phase 2 of free registration of Ghana Cards in all 267 centres across the country.

Despite this move, there have been low turnups from citizens who claimed not to have the Ghana Card.

Drygon

Drygon is trending on Twitter Ghana after a tweet requesting the Twi name of a dragon.
Many Ghanaians who replied to this tweet responded ‘drygon’ as the alternate name for a dragon in Twi.

