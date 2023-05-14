Hopeson Adorye clashes with Bawumia's aide over job creation, digitization agenda

Politics of Sunday, 14 May 2023

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye, has repudiated claims that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is creating job opportunities through the digitization he has embarked on.



According to him, digitization has become Bawumia's last resort after he steered the economy into an unrecoverable ditch.



He made this assertion and comments during a panel discussion on Okay FM that had an aide of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Hopeson Adorye further explained that what Ghana needs is industrialization and not digitalization. "Lets us find something better to tell Ghanaians. What is digitalization? The fourth revolution is to give people jobs, that job is industrialization...Nowadays, everyone goes to China. Why is everyone foin to China? It is because they have an abundance of industries where they manufacture goods. What are you talking about? This country needs jobs. Tbye need jobs and cash..."



The rep-counter from the vice president's office explained that "Dr. Bawumia is not just going to digitalize the economy just like we've started okay? ...We are currently in the fourth revolution and in that revolution, it is the Internet of things."



Dr. Bawumia's rep gave various examples of how the youth and various categories of people are making ends meet and even earning higher incomes than government workers and employees with white-collar jobs.



Hopeson Adorye will have none of it, questioning the loopholes in the jobs and how what they are doing to improve Ghana's economy.



The almost heated conversation went on for a couple of minutes with both parties getting passionate about their stance.



