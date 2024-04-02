Hope in a Container: MP's donation transforms healthcare in Mamprugu Moagduri district.

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

In a heartwarming display of community solidarity, the Member of Parliament for Yagaba/Kubori and Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif spearheaded a remarkable initiative that promises to revolutionize healthcare in the Mamprugu Moagduri District. Partnering with Supplies Overseas International (SOS) in the USA, the MP donated a substantial 40ft container brimming with essential medical equipment.



Accompanied by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Abu Adams, traditional rulers and local officials, the MP symbolically handed over the donation to the District Health Directorate for distribution to hospitals and health centres across the district.



The container consists of a treasure trove of medical supplies ranging from state-of-the-art equipment to everyday essentials. From diagnostic tools, and anaesthesia machines to life-saving apparatus.



"This donation is a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion," remarked the MP. "Together, we are not only improving healthcare provision but also strengthening the fabric of our community. This is a tangible demonstration of what we can achieve when we come together for the greater good."



The District Health Director, Dr. Abdul Rauf Suleimana said, “These medical equipment will not only impact the people of Mamprugu Moagduri District, it will also serve the neighbouring districts and beyond. With improved access to quality healthcare, residents can look forward to a brighter and healthier future.” “Some of these machines will be used for the first time in this district”, he added.



In the spirit of gratitude and solidarity, the Mamprugu Moagduri District through its DEC and traditional rulers extended their heartfelt appreciation to the MP for Yagaba/Kubori, the Supplies Overseas (SOS) International, and all those who played a role in making this transformative donation a reality.



