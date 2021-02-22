Politics of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Homosexuality is happening 'underground, we're fighting a losing battle' - Inusah Fuseini

play videoFormer Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has highlighted some interesting observations on the establishment of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, and Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) offices in the country.



According to the former Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), he will not support the activities of the LGBTQI in the country but he shares a different view as a lawyer of good standing.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Inusah Fuseini posited that those who are fighting the activities of Homosexuality in the country will not succeed; as eventually, the country's cultural practices will give way.



“As a Muslim, I cannot support the activities of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer Intersex but if you ask me as a lawyer, I think that we are fighting a losing battle. If we want to create a right-based society, it means that if someone has the right to do something, you cannot prevent that person from doing it,” he opined.



“If you prevent the person, then you are not creating an open society. Even in our criminal code which we borrowed from our colonial masters, we have unnatural canal knowledge introduced by the British, but now that law is no longer in Britain, new ones were born. They said that that law violates some rights,” he stressed.



He further indicated that inasmuch as the cultural set up in the country does not accept and tolerate, and even considers homosexuality as an abomination, it is also a known fact that homosexuality has been happening underground in the country.



“Within the cultural context, many things happen. Let me say that homosexuality within our homes, it happens but it happens underground because the cultural set up does not accept or tolerate and considers homosexuality an abominable,” he indicated.



“But as times go on, some cultural practices will give way. Once upon a time, people could not smoke wee in the whole world over but today we have found a way to make wee medicinal . . . in Ghana, Akpeteshie used to be a banned substance initially but as time went on, the people accepted it. As new knowledge begins to emerge people will begin to understand,” he argued.



To him, the many books he has read depict that the practice of homosexuality, queerness, and lesbianism started in the pre-history era and not a recent engagement as it can be traced in the Old Testament.



“I have read a lot of books about homosexuality, queerness, lesbianism, so on. It is not something that started recently; it is a stone-age issue that can be traced in the Old Testament, but there has been a determined effort to keep society cohesive and to ensure that the God-right to multiply is not hindered. There have always been those practices, even in pre-historic time,” he stated.



"As a Muslim, I cannot be seen to be practicing it but that is me as a Muslim, but as a lawyer, new rights are emerging and it is time that we recognize the existence of those new rights," he entreated.



