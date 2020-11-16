Regional News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Homies Global

Homies Global launches maiden edition of 'The Peace Project'

Some youth at the health walk organized by Homies Global

Homies Global has launched 'The Peace Project' with a peace walk in Hohoe in the Volta Region.



The project is aimed at sensitizing the general public especially the youth about the need to maintain peace before, during and after the elections.



Placards were displayed at the walk showing various peace messages.



In an address to the crowd, the CEO of Homies Global, Micheal Delali Tachie, cautioned the youth on the need to maintain peace throughout the season.



He advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used as agents of violence during the period adding that they will be the target should a civil war come up.



An officer from the MTTD unit of the police service in Hohoe also cautioned the youth to live peacefully.



The project will continue next Saturday with a peace concert dubbed "Volta For Peace Concert".

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.