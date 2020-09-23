Regional News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: 3 News

‘Home no good’ – Eastern Region NDC scores Akufo-Addo 14.28%

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Eastern Regional Communications Director of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dallas Ampomah Williams, has challenged the developmental projects captured by the New Patriotic Party in its manifesto for the Eastern Region.



He spoke at the maiden press conference dubbed ‘Efie ny3’.



The press conference led by the Communication Bureau of the NDC in the Eastern Region was to highlight what government has failed to deliver in the 2016 manifesto.



Addressing the media, Mr Ampomah Williams said the Akufo-Addo-led government has only partially fulfilled three out of 21 Eastern Region-specific campaign promises captured in the 2016 manifesto.



This, he said, represents 14.28%.



“Unfortunately, the Eastern Region can be summarized as home no good,” he said.



“Indeed, the people of Eastern Region are disappointed in Nana Akufo-Addo and his government.



“When he assured us that y3 te sika ho nso k)m de y3n, little did we know in less than four years he was going to borrow over GH¢130 billion to use the money to seek the welfare of his close family members and friends to the neglect of the Eastern Region and Ghana as a whole.”



According to him, the three manifesto promises partially delivered by the NPP in the Eastern Region are: completion of the decades-old Eastern Regional Culture Center turned as Theatre by the NPP government instead of constructing brand new modern theater as promised; the ongoing Tema Akosombo-Mpakadan rail projects, which the party says was started by John Mahama; and establishment of Middle Belt Development Authority.



He added over 18 districts in the Region are yet to see any semblance of a factory whilst others are existing factories rebranded and captured as ‘One District One Factory’ projects and accused the NPP of unfair, discriminatory and selective distribution of road projects centered in some few districts.



This, he continued, has created confusion amongst chiefs and people of other parts of the Region who feel discriminated against.



He called on the people of the Region to vote for John Mahama to complete the abandoned projects and ensure equity in the distribution of new infrastructural projects.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.