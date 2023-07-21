Hold Mahama accountable for 'vote rigging' allegations - Titus Glover to NPP, Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Managing Director of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover is urging President Akufo-Addo and his government to take on former President John Mahama over wild allegations that President Akufo-Addo is plotting to rig the 2024 elections for the NPP.



In an interview in Tema, Titus Glover who is also a former MP for the Tema East constituency and deputy transport minister disagreed with calls that have been made for the Peace Council to urge the former president to apologize for the allegation, saying it would be tantamount to pampering him.



“That allegation is very problematic because it sets the stage for Mr. Mahama and his followers to reject the outcome of the 2024 vote, which is a chaotic situation that we do not want on our hands,” he said, adding that, “the best way to deal with the matter is to punish the former president by suing him in court, where he will be asked to provide the evidence.”



According to him, “Mr. Mahama has attacked the pillars of state and therefore must be punished accordingly.”



Earlier this month, former president Mahama had met with the NDC’s Tertiary Education Institutions network (TEIN). There he alleged in a speech that Akufo-Addo is plotting to use the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson. Jean Mensah, to rig the 2024 election.



Subsequently, the MCE for Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, called on him to apologize for the comment. However, Mr. Mahama has since refused to apologize for the comment prompting the Tema MCE to call on the Peace Council and the NDC to call the former President to order.



However, according to Hon. Titus Glover, the appeal that would be made to former president Mahama, “would only embolden him to make such more spurious allegations in future knowing he can get away with it,” Hon. Titus Glover said.

He therefore called on the government, “to punish him for this grave indiscretion.”



Mr. Titus Glover’s tough stance resonates with that of the NPP Constituency Chairman for Tema East, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, who has similarly called for the prosecution of Mr. Mahama over the allegation.

According to Titus Glover, “taking Mr. Mahama to account over the allegation will also serve as good deterrence to all politicians who make suchlike spurious and irresponsible allegations.