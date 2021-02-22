Politics of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Hold Akufo-Addo responsible for LGBTQI activism in Ghana - MP

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has opined that the recent opening of a resource centre opened by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LBGTQI) group was orchestrated by President Akufo-Addo’s pronouncement that the activities of the LGBTQI were bound to happen.



In his view, the President should be held responsible for LGBTQI activism in Ghana because he failed to strongly oppose such activities when he granted an interview some years back.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an interview with Aljazeera noted that homosexuality was illegal in Ghana because there were not enough activists pushing for its legalization.



His interview on Al Jazeera’s Talk To Al Jazeera hosted by Jane Dutton said a sufficiently strong coalition was bound to emerge in the future that will eventually push for a change in the law.



He said: “I don’t believe that in Ghana so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged which is having that impact on public opinion that will say change it, let’s then have a new paradigm in Ghana."



When quizzed by the host as to whether he would support such a movement, Akufo-Addo responded: “I think that it is something that is bound to happen”.



The President also recounted how the United Kingdom did not consider homosexuality an issue when he was schooling there but later the activities of certain groups grew stronger and “it forced a change in law, I believe that those are the same processes that will bring about changes in our situation.”



“At the moment, I don’t feel, I don’t see that in Ghana there is that strong current of opinion that will say this is something that we need you to deal with, It is not so far a matter which is on the agenda.”



Referencing these pronouncements, the legislator said the President should be held responsible for the recent activities of the LGBTQI in the country.



He argued that the President paved the way for these activities to gain popularity in the country through these activities.



”When quizzed by the host as to whether he would support such a movement, Akufo-Addo responded: “I think that it is something that is bound to happen”, 2017. 2018 LGBTQI-Rights formed, 2021 LGBTQI-Rights opens resource centre. NADAA said it’s bound to happen and it’s happening! Ghanaians, draw your own conclusion.”