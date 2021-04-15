Hohoe police investigating case of 14 alleged trafficked persons

Regional News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Hohoe Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service is investigating a case of alleged trafficking of 14 children in Hohoe.



The children, made up of eight boys and six girls, are aged between 13 and 22 years.



Detective Inspector James Kalami, in charge of the District Criminal Investigations Department (CID), told the Ghana News Agency that the Police acted upon a tip-off.



He said the case was being treated as alleged trafficking until investigations were concluded.



The Inspector said the driver and the mate of the vehicle were assisting the Police in the investigation.



He said initial information showed that the children were from Damanko and Kpassa in the Oti Region and were heading towards Asikuma and its environs.



Mr Henry Yanpalleh, Hohoe Municipal Social Welfare Officer, said the children were provided with accommodation and would be interviewed to get more information.



The Officer said the Department would get in touch with officials of the District where the children were from to enable them to reach out to their families for possible re-integration.



Mr Yanpalleh said there was a need for adequate education in most of the communities on issues of human trafficking.