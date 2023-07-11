Ho floods: Assembly demolishes waterway structures

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Bulldozers were mobilised by the Ho Municipal Assembly on Monday, 10 July 2023, to dismantle houses constructed in high-risk flood zones within the municipality.



The decision to initiate the demolition of these structures came in the wake of severe rainfall that resulted in the overflow of major drainage systems, leading to extensive flooding in various commercial and residential areas.



Affected residents were forced to seek refuge in the homes of fellow community members as a result of the devastating floods.



Ivy Amewuga, the Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), revealed that her team is currently conducting a comprehensive assessment to gauge the scale of the damage caused by the flooding.



Furthermore, she emphasised that a thorough assessment report is being compiled, and appropriate measures are being taken to ascertain the number of individuals adversely affected by the calamity.



Addressing the underlying causes of the disaster, Amewuga highlighted that certain individuals had constructed buildings on waterways, stressing that it is the responsibility of the Assembly to ensure the removal of such structures. Consequently, the demolition process has commenced, with strict supervision from relevant authorities to ensure its successful execution.



As the situation unfolds, local authorities and disaster management agencies are working diligently to address the immediate challenges posed by the flooding and alleviate the hardships faced by the affected populace.