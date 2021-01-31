Regional News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ho Technical University graduates advised to be time conscious

Madam Constance Swaniker, Founder, Design and Technology Institute, has called on graduates of the Ho Technical University (HTU) to demonstrate total commitment to time and its management towards achieving greater things for themselves.



She said proper and productive use of time was crucial to making positive strides in self-reliance.



Madam Swaniker, who was the Guest speaker at the University's 21st Congregation urged the graduands to persevere and seize opportunities around them to bridge the gap in the unemployment levels.



She charged them to challenge themselves and be counted.



Madam Swaniker admonished them to have role models and mentors to guide them as they pursued their goals and be bold and focused, making sure nothing distracted them.



She implored them to take advantage of technology to acquire the relevant skills that would build their capacity towards continental or global brands that could cushion them to achieve greater heights.



Professor Ben Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of the University said the University was collaborating with the Design and Technology Institute to equip students with technical and entrepreneurial skills to prepare them for the job market.



He said partnerships with other relevant institutions were crucial in the delivering of comprehensive knowledge and essential skills "sets to our staff and students."



Professor Honyenuga said the University would continue to partner relevant institutions both locally and internationally to enhance teaching and learning, research, and promote the exchange of students and faculty.



The VC said the University had made tremendous gains in the last academic year with respect to teaching, research and extension services.



"However, our focus on internationalization was seriously impeded by the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the temporal suspension of all staff and student exchange programmes over the period with partnering Universities abroad," he disclosed.



Touching on infrastructure, he said a five-storey Faculty of Art and Design classroom complex was currently under construction to reduce the infrastructural deficit and appealed to GETFUND to release funds to facilitate timely completion of the project.



Professor Honyenuga said inadequate infrastructure and other facilities was a great challenge hampering effective delivery of academic work.



He appealed to the government to expedite action on completion of all GETFUND projects and the establishment of more ultra-modern laboratories to enhance smooth and effective academic work in the school.



A total of 1,079 students graduated with various honours in Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) and National High Diploma (HND)programmes.



A total of 130 graduands obtained first class, 612 had second class upper, 309 obtained second class lower while 28 had passes.