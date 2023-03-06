Ho MCE advocates for cycling-friendly roads

Regional News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson is advocating for a cycling-friendly policy to protect bikers on the road. He said portions of the road should be demarcated for bicycles to save more lives on the road.



Mr. Divine Bosson made the assertions when he joined cyclists in the Ho Municipality for the Ho Bike Tour in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.



“Our roads are not cycling-friendly, that is what we should design nationwide it should be part of our national policy”.



“Areas like Japan have cycling-friendly roads all you need is an identity card. We need discipline and policy that will separate are where bicycles should pass and not pass”.



“Ghana will someday get there with good policy and determination” he said.



The Bike Tour was part of activities to create awareness of Ghana’s 66th Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations and Parade which is scheduled to take place in Ho.



This is the first time the region is hosting the event.



The 24km Bike Tour through some principal streets of the regional capital was aimed at promoting cycling as a healthy sport and a fun way to explore the beautiful landscapes and serene environment of Ho.



The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Director of Operations at the Presidency, and Mr. Lord Commey, who is also the Chairman of the 66th Anniversary Planning Committee were special guests who joined the cycling community.



Others were the Volta Regional Information Officer, Rev. Stephen Adjah, Regional Planning Officer, Rev. Isaac Adzah Tetteh, Staff of the Regional Coordinating Council, Municipal Assembly, and the cycling community among others.



The Tour was organized by Digital Innovation Hub, Node Eight in partnership with Ho Cycling Club.