Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ho FM panelist robbed

A regular panelist of Ho 92.5 FM’s Adanu Morning Show, Mr Emmanuel Dorbi has been robbed by three unknown young men with dreadlocks.

The incident occurred on Friday, 28 May 2021 in between Matse and Lume Gɛ̃ road in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

Mr Dorbi who resides at Dodome Awiaso was on his way home around 8:00pm when the incident occurred.

“I was stopped and ordered out of my KIA Rio car, robbed of physical cash of GHS1,300 on me. One of them hit the back of my neck, they striped me half naked and was left only in my boxer pant. They fled when they saw a motorbike approaching the scene," he narrated the experience on HO FM’s Adanu Morning Show with Torgbui Ahorgo I on Thursday, 3 June, 2021.

According to him, one of the robbers was on a “jungle motor” in the middle of the road whilst the others laid ambush nearby.

He hinted that the weapon-wielding robbers would be between the ages of 18-25 years.

The father of four further advised all and sundry to be extra vigilant because such heinous crimes are happening in our local communities.

