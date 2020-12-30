Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: GNA

Hit and run cyclist kills pedestrian

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ms. Effia Tenge

The Accra Regional Police Command is on the hunt for a cyclist in charge of a tricycle with registration number M-20 GS 970, who allegedly knocked and killed a pedestrian in Accra.



The Ghana News Agency has gathered that on December 26, 2020, the Police received information that there has been an accident at the Adenta National Lottery Road.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, Head of Police Public Affairs Unit, said a man whose name was given as Kwaku Amenyo,45, was seen lying in a supine position in a pool of blood.



She said "on the spot investigation revealed that a rider in charge of an Apsonic tricycle No. M-20 GS 970, loaded with a cow and a sheep was riding from Adenta Lorry Station towards Adenta Lotto Kiosk direction and knocked and killed the pedestrian."



The Police said, "On reaching a section of the road at Adenta National Lottery, without due care and attention to pedestrians, he knocked down the said man who was walking by the side of the road, killing him instantly and bolted, leaving the tricycle and the victim at the scene.”



DSP Tenge added that the tricycle together with the animals were taken to the Police Station for further action, adding that, the body had been conveyed and deposited at Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

