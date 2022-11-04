Highlights of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's official announcement to become NDC flagbearer

Politics of Friday, 4 November 2022

Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former Minister of Finance who served under the presidency of John Evans Atta Mills, has finally let the cat out of the bag: he is contesting to be the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The big announcement, although not so surprising for many people, due to the fact that in recent months, the entrepreneur cum politician has been engaged in a lot of social engagements, has, however, sought of set the tone for the NDC's race towards the 2024 general elections.



In what was a brief address to journalists gathered at the Ghana International Press Center in Accra, Dr. Duffuor outlined a number of things that makes him the ideal candidate to help Ghana get 'back on track.'



The following are highlights of his address as put together by GhanaWeb:



Ghana is on fire:



Dr. Duffuor explained that the current situation in Ghana is akin to a country on fire, and as such, he is the right person to help quench that fire.



Announcement of bid to run for flagbearer:



Dr. Duffuor officially announced his intention to become the NDC's next flagbearer with the words, "Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations."



Ready to serve:



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor declared that his reason for contesting the flagbearership is that he is a man who has always been ready to serve his country when called upon.



Achievements chalked under his tenure as Minister of Finance:



The former finance minister announced that under his tenure in charge of the country's finances, the country's currency only rose by 60 pesewas against the US dollar in four years.



"The exchange rate which stood at GH₵1.20-US$1.00 at the end of 2008 rose marginally to GH₵1.80-US$1.00 at the end of 2012."



Call on Ghanaians to rise up:



Describing Ghana as an eagle that needs to soar again, he called on Ghanaians to rise up to fight to save the ailing economy of the country.



Sika mpɛ dede nanso ɛkɔm frɛ dede (Money does not like noise but hunger is the one that brings it up):



Alluding to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's statement during his recent address to the nation, where he spoke Twi and intimated that Ghanaians should stop talking down the economy and Ghana's currency, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor offered a better perspective.



According to him, while it is true that 'sika mpɛ dede,' hunger is the factor that causes such things to happen.



