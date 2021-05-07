High moments of the #FixTheCountry campaign so far

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Pressure is mounting on the government to deal with the numerous challenges facing the citizens in what has become a critical mass of active voices in the hashtag #FixTheCountry.



A planned demonstration slated for May 9, for now, is on course despite concerns government is using state agencies to scuttle it.



The information ministry says a meeting between a section of the leadership of the group and some ministers of state yielded fruitful results.







