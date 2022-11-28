High Court to give judgement on Ato Essien’s case on December 1

General News of Monday, 28 November 2022

The High Court is expected to give a ruling on the matter of the founder of now-defunct Capital bank, William Ato Essien, this week.



Essien is standing trial with the Managing Director (MD) of the defunct bank, Fitzgerald Odonkor, and the MD of MC Management Services, a company said to be owned by Essien, Tettey Nettey.



The prosecution has accused the three persons of engaging in various illegal acts that led to the dissipation of a chunk of the GH¢620 million liquidity support given to the Capital Bank by the BoG between June 2015 and November 2016.



The accused persons have pleaded not guilty to various counts of stealing, abetment to stealing, conspiracy to steal and money laundering.



They maintained their innocence all throughout the trial with Ato Essien maintaining at all material moments that he had Board approval for all the actions he took.



His Lordship Eric Kyei Baffour of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court Judge is expected to deliver judgment in the matter on Thursday.



