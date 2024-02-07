High Court dismisses Tsatsu Tsikata’s applications in SALL election petition

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The High Court at Ho has rejected two applications filed by the petitioners in the SALL election petition, which sought to retract an initially filed application for judgment on admissions and a substantive application for judgment on admissions made by the Electoral Commission, citinewsroom.com reports.



The petitioners, consisting of five Ghanaians from Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, brought their case before the Ho High Court, seeking various declarations, including the invalidation of John Peter Amewu's 2020 election as the Member of Parliament for Hohoe.



As the court was ready to deliver its ruling on a motion for judgment based on admissions made by the Electoral Commission, it was interrupted by a late application from John Peter Amewu to enter a late appearance and to stay the court’s ruling.



While the court granted the application for late entry, it rejected the application to halt the court’s ruling.



Subsequently, the petitioners, represented by their lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, filed a motion to withdraw their application for judgment, based on the admissions made by the EC.



However, this motion was dismissed by the court on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



The court ruled that the admissions made by the EC only warranted the issuance of orders, not judgments.



Consequently, the application for judgment based on admissions was dismissed, and the court adjourned to March 15, 2024, to provide directions for legal arguments or a full trial to determine the merits of the petitioners’ case and the reliefs sought.



Furthermore, the court rejected two separate applications by counsel for John Peter Amewu and Benedict Kofitse for costs of GH¢20,000 for each of the dismissed applications.



NAY/AE



