High Court clears Professor Dominic Fobih's marriage despite opposition from son, nephew

The High Court at Cape Coast has instructed former Education Minister Professor Dominic Fobih, who served under the Kufuor government, to pardon his son and nephew for their opposition to his marriage to a 30-year-old woman.



In a recent ruling reported by Dennislaw.com, the court declared that there were no valid grounds for the objections raised against the 80-year-old professor's union with Mary Nyamekye Oduro, whom he loves.



The case drew significant public attention and controversy in May 2023 when a video of the former minister's traditional wedding went viral.



The objectors argued that Professor Fobih's decision to marry Mary was irrational, citing his recovery from a stroke and a significant age gap of about fifty years between him and his bride, which they believed would lead to marital discord, as seen in his previous marriages.



Furthermore, they cast doubt on Mary's intentions, accusing her of infidelity and expressing concern that she might manipulate Professor Fobih into leaving his property to her and even harm him.



Additionally, the court addressed claims regarding a prior engagement with one Beatrice Boateng, confirming that the marriage had been dissolved and dismissing the objectors' arguments as unsubstantiated.



Ultimately, the court ruled in favour of Professor Fobih and Mary Nyamekye, dismissing the objections as lacking merit.



The court urged Professor Fobih to forgive his son, Dr. Nick Fobih, and nephew, Nicholas Fobih, and imposed financial penalties of GHC20,000, and GHC 20,000 on the objectors.



