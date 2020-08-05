General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

High Court Judge accused of corruption by Anas entitled to pension benefits - SC

One of the judges accused of corruption by investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in the 2015 judicial scandal is entitled to his retirement package, the Supreme Court has said.



This follows the Chief Justice’s failure, according to the SC, to set up a committee to conduct impeachment proceedings against Justice Kwame Ohene-Essel (retd) as at the time he retired as a judge.



It is for this reason the Apex Court nullified the decision by the Chief Justice to withhold the retirement benefits of Justice Kwame Ohene-Essel (retd).



The court explained that, the CJ’s verdict was unconstitutional as it does not apply to judges on retirement.



A Graphiconline.com quoting the court stated that “An impeachment proceedings cannot be commenced in respect of a retired Judge. After all, if the process is completed, and the recommendation is for removal from office, from where will he be removed from and to what effect?”



Justice Ohene-Essel was a High Court judge at Tarkwa in the Western Region and was one of the over 100 judges and judicial staff who were allegedly implicated in the expose by Anas and his TIGEREYEPI investigative team which shook the foundations of the judiciary.



He was allegedly captured on video taking GH¢1,000 as a bribe which was allegedly handed over to him by his court clerk in his residence.





