Heward-Mills clarifies controversial sermon on 'ruthless, criminal' lawyers

Dag Heward-Mills, founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denomination- Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), has clarified contents of a recent sermon that has trended on social media last week.



The clergyman, in a 7-minute video sighted by GhanaWeb, was heard copiously speaking about unethical practices in professional groups especially in the legal field.



He makes multiple reference to criminal lawyers or lawyers without scruples who take on all manner of cases that ordinarily would not be heeded by their more ethical colleagues.



In the latter part of the sermon, Heward-Mills linked the unprofessional legal practice to the area of medicine, and the pastoral ministry.



In his statement dated August 8, 2023, Heward-Mills said his intention was at no point to smear any particular professional or individual, but to teach the word of God.



"To the extent that I made illustrations to clarify any point, it was not intended to refer to any particular person, dead or alive, nor was the reference to the professional or unprofessional practice of law relating to any case on-going or pending in court.



"My intention as a preacher was not to smear any particular professional or individual but to teach the word of God," the statement read in part.



His church has been in a long legal battle over issues of failure to settle statutory payments linked to some former pastors.





Read his full statement below:

UD-OLGC



UNITED DENOMINATIONS



8th August 2023



STOP PRESS: POINT OF CORRECTION AND CLARIFICATION



My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media relating to a sermon I preached last week, which has been strung with various commentary and interpretations seeking to suggest that my preaching or the illustrations therein are with specific regard to an on-going suit pending in court.



I take the earliest opportunity to clarify that in the sermon I made reference to the professional and unprofessional practice of the law, medicine and the pastoral ministry.



To the extent that I made illustrations to clarify any point, it was not intended to refer to any particular person, dead or alive, nor was the reference to the professional or unprofessional practice of law relating to any case on-going or pending in court.



My intention as a preacher was not to smear any particular professional or individual but to teach the word of God.



To the extent that any relationship has been drawn to any case pending in or out of court or to any individual or individuals, I consider it unfortunate and unintended, and I hereby disassociate myself from it, retract it and render my sincere apologies to anyone who may be affected by it.



Dag Heward-Mills







