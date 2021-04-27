Here's why this young man has shunned the temptations of galamsey to sell on the streets

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

If you are lover of the environment, then this story will warm your heart.



Manso Amenfi, in the Wassa Amenfi Central district of the Western region, is among one of the most affected communities from the illegal activities of small-scale miners in the country.



Like many young folk in the town, they will find the least opportunity to engage in galamsey, endangering their lives and most predominantly, polluting water bodies as well as destroying the vegetational cover of the country's forests.



But, not all the young men of Manso Amenfi are all about searching for gold from pits, even at the very perils of their own lives.



Emmanuel Kofi Anointing believes in other ways of getting his daily bread and so he has found delight in hawking on the streets. And for what he hawks, this young man has decided to sell the local 'nkatie ni nkyewieɛ' (a blend of roasted peanuts and corn kernels).



Bringing his charming personality to pursuing this noble path, Emmanuel Anointing vows not to be part of degrading the environment.



This narration, according to a Facebook post by Hamza Bawa, is because Emmanuel believes there are other ways of making ends meet than contributing to land degradation through the activities of galamsey.



Hamza tells GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu that beyond this trade, Emmanuel Anointing is a professional glazier who has been out of business now due to financial challenges.



He adds that the gentleman is “looking forward to purchasing the necessary tools to establish his own shop; one of the reasons he is seriously pursuing the nkyewieɛ business.”



Following Hamza’s first post on Emmanuel, another person on Facebook got in touch with him and offered to support the young man.



He wrote “Two weeks ago, I made a post about a dude (pic insert) in Manso Amenfi who defied the desire to do galamsey; defied laziness and hunger and went out there to engage in legitimate business by selling "nkyewieɛ".



Hamza Bawa added that, “In response, one of our own on this platform in the person of Nana Oteng Gyamfi pledged to help boost his business with some money. Thankfully, Mr. Gyamfi made good his promise by sending Mr. Anointing some money.



“This is to celebrate Mr. Gyamfi as a man of goodwill worth mentioning and emulating. Onipa yɛ adeɛ a, ɔsɛ ayeyei (pardon my Baad twi). Please join me to say a big thank you to him. Stay blessed!”











