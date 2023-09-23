Here's why EC cannot use Ghana Card for new voters register

Politics of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, has said the reason the Commission cannot use the Ghana Card for the compilation of new voters register is because it was not done on polling station basis.



She explained that Ghanaians registered for the Ghana Card at various places of convenience hence, the reason the EC cannot make use of it.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Jean Mensa said the voters card enables the commission to know the number of registrants at a particular polling station.



This, she said, helps the EC plan for voters ahead of any elections.



"The registration for the National Identification card was not done on polling station basis. I think we all know that anywhere you found yourself in the country, you could register for the Ghana Card. However, the EC voter card is done on polling station basis. It drills down to the person's polling station," Jean Mensa said.



"It enables the commission to know the number of registrants in its polling station and plan adequately for them...At the point of voting, we have the biometric verification devices and we feed in every person's details from that particular polling station in the kit and so when you come to vote, your biometrics are verified, your fingerprints and face are verified. We are not able to do this with the Ghana Card," She added.



The limited voters’ registration exercise began on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at all 268 district offices of the commission across the country.



Persons who have turned 18 and above are eligible to be enrolled on the register.



The registration exercise formed part of the EC’s preparations towards the 2024 general elections.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has said a total of 182,831 voters have been registered in the first six days of the limited voter registration exercise.



Jean Mensa said the number consisted of 53.9% males as against 46.1% females.



SA/KPE







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards