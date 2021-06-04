Here’s how the state newspaper reported the June 4 revolution

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

• It's been 42 years since the June 4th Revolution took place



•Jerry Rawlings announced on the radio a takeover of the Supreme Military Council II



•General Fred Akuffo was ousted from office by the AFRC



Some 42 years ago today on June 4, 1979, many Ghanaians woke up to a radio announcement by the late Flight Lt. Jerry John Rawlings of a change in government by the Armed Forces Revolution Council (AFRC).



Known as the June 4th revolution, the Supreme Military Council II led by General Fred Akuffo was ousted from office by the AFRC.



The reasoning behind what many described as a coup at the time but is now known as a revolution was borne out of a combination of many things gone wrong with the country at the time.



These included; bad governance, corrupt practices, a lack of discipline among the ranks of the army which was said to have frustrated many Ghanaians.



Today in History, GhanaWeb brings an image of how the state newspaper, Daily Graphic reported the takeover of government by the Rawlings military regime.



The image which was captured on the front page of the newspaper on Tuesday, June 5 1979 read; ‘ACCRA AT STANDSTILL”



The edition number 8901 was filed with an image of the former Ghanaian leader dressed in his full military attire with an associated image of citizens taking to the streets of Accra.



