You are here: HomeNews2023 09 25Article 1850312

General News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here is the 2020 GETFund scholarship list for politicians that refueled anger of protesters

« Prev

Next »

Comments (39)

Listen to Article

Activists at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest Activists at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

In the midst of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, some activists online dedicated themselves to providing government-backed data to buttress the call for action and the change protesters were demanding.

From data on economic indices, job figures, government intervention priogrammes and spending by especially the executive arm of government, protesters online retweeted such data with the official hashtag #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

But when one specific data set was provided, it triggered mass reaction.

That data is a 2020 list by the scholarship secretariat. The specific grounds for outrage being the listing of sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) and politically connected persons who benefited to the tune of 1000s of dollars.

Many people, appearing to have set eyes on the said GETFund Scholarships report by the Auditor-General for the first time lambasted the political class for feeding off the suffering of the people.

MPs who came under renewed attack were Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who received USD30,000 for a Harvard conference whiles Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh also received funds for a programme as did Emplyment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffour-Awuah.

Some of the associated reactions were as follows:






"Whenever I see this list and notice certain names, I am filled with irrepressible rage. The niece of the Minister of Finance, who we were told was as rich as Mansa Musa, was given a scholarship designed for brilliant and needy Ghanaians," an X user posted.









SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: