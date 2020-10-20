General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Here are the official ballot positions for presidential candidates

President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama

The Electoral Commission of Ghana led by Jean Mensa has officially conducted the balloting process for qualified presidential aspirants and political parties for the upcoming December 7, 2020.



Though the process began on a rough note with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) representatives crying foul over the EC’s decision to adopt new measures for the balloting process, it ended in relative success.



The Electoral Commission conducted two main rounds for the balloting process.



The first was to determine the order of official balloting while the second was to select the actual positions for the parties.



The opposition NDC ended up picking the second slot on the ballot sheet which according to the party’s Deputy General Secretary Peter Boamah Otokunor was exactly what they expected.



On the other hand, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by its General Secretary, John Boadu picked the first position on the ballot paper.



The Ghana Union Movement led by Rev. Kwaben Andrews (Osofo Kyiriabosom) also emerged third on the ballot paper; followed by Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).



Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) also picked the fifth slot on the ballot sheet.







1 NPP - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



2 NDC - John Dramani Mahama



3 GUM - Rev. Kwabena Andrews



4 CPP - Ivor Kobina Greenstreet



5 GFP - Akua Donkor



6 GCPP - Dr Henry Lartey



7 APC - Hassan Ayariga



8 LPG - Kofi Akpaloo



9 PNC - David Akpasera



10 PPP - Brigitte Dzogbenuku



11 NDP - Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings



12 Independent Candidate - Asiedu Walker





