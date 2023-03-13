Here are the 6 suspects in the Ashaiman murder case

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has revealed names and photos of suspects involved in the murder of a soldier at Ashaiman Taifa on March 4, 2023.



This comes over a week after reports of the demise of the soldier emerged in the news. Sherrif Imoro is said to have been stabbed to death after some assailants attacked him on his way home from visiting a female friend on the dawn of the day.



In a statement released on March 12, 2023, the police indicated series of investigations that led to the arrest of the suspects in the area following the incident.



The statement said: “After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on 9th March 2023, the police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.



The other suspects are, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman, arrested at their hideouts on 10th March, 2023. Whiles Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March 2023 respectively.



The police are, however, on the hunt for the iPhone of the deceased which according to the statement was the reason he was fatally stabbed by the first two assailants who attacked him early dawn of March 4.



Meanwhile, a postmortem examination was performed on the deceased's body on 8th March 2023, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of the left arm consistent with the stabbed injury.



