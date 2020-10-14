Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Herdsman kills woman at Mafi-Agoe

Some relatives tried to fight back but they sustained injuries in the process

A woman in her late 50s has been killed by a young Fulani herdsman early Wednesday dawn at Mafi-Agoea, a rural community in the Central Tongu district of the Volta region.



The suspect, a young Fulani herdsman, believed to be in his late 20s is said to be a customer of the deceased known as Eya, who until her death sold Akpeteshie and other provisions.



Confirming the incident, in-law to the deceased, William Adzigo, told Starr News that he and other neighbours were woken from their sleep at the instance of an alarm raised by the grand-daughter of the victim.



He said, “It was about 2:00am last night when we heard the grand-daughter screaming that somebody was killing the grandmother. We all rushed out but the door was locked from inside and so we forced it open but the first person that rushed into the room was also attacked by the victim and so he also sustained deep machete cuts on his head.”



“We called the police who got to the scene and entered the room to arrest the suspect, a known Fulani herdsman in the area but by that time, the woman was already dead and so the police after whisking away the suspect came for the body,” he added.



The second victim who was attacked is also receiving medical treatment at the Adidome government hospital while the suspect is in the grips of the police assisting investigations.



There are over thousand Fulani herdsmen living in the Tongu areas who own an estimated 20,000 herds.

