Regional News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Herbert Krapa supports Oti regional NPP with 50 motorbikes

Mr. Hebert Krapa presenting the items to the leadership of NPP in the Oti Region

Government’s spokesperson on governance and Legal Affairs, Mr. Hebert Krapa on Sunday, 8 November 2020 donated some fifty motorcycles to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Oti Region.





According to him, the newly created region needs the necessary support to harness development across the region, hence the donation of the bikes.



He added, the NPP in the region is aimed at winning five seats and as such, there's the need to intensify campaign activities across the eight constituencies of the region.



“ I have told the leadership of the party that a minimum of five constituencies hoping and expecting that they should be able to deliver for the New Patriotic Party”. He noted.





He also asked Ghanaians to provide president Nana Akufo-Addo an additional 4-year term to continue his 'good works' adding;



“We’re confident that Ghanaians will recognize and appreciate and return him into an office for a second term to continue with everything that he is doing,"he said.





Mr. Krapa indicated that the president is doing well in terms of the delivery of infrastructural activities in the Oti region



"The roads are being constructed and all the social interventions that are taking place here in Oti is just awesome. “we’re confident that the president will come back to power”. he expressed.

